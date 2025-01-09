today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ File Roller - An Intro to Ubuntu Archive Manager
Ted Unangst ☛ valve flicker css
CSS animation syntax always confuses me, as do the many seemingly redundant properties. Just like everything else in CSS. But the idea is we will animate between fixed keyframes. The original flicker effect lasts for 2.3 seconds, but I’m going to bump it to 2.5s to make the math work out a little better. We want the animation to loop endlessly, because nobody’s coming to replace the lights in our web apocalypse. And crucially, we want the effect to jump between keyframes without interpolation. (I think I got this one right, although I am unable to explain how the MDN documentation relates to the observed effect.)
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/sysadmin/TcpdumpOnlyInOrOut
In the normal course of events, implementations of 'tcpdump' report on packets going in both directions, which is to say it reports both packets received and packets sent. Normally this isn't confusing and you can readily tell one from the other, but sometimes situations aren't normal and you want to see only incoming packets or only outgoing packets (this has come up before). Modern versions of tcpdump can do this, but you have to know where to look.
James G ☛ Boolean HTML search and web development
Over the last week, I have made several improvements to the way images are loaded on my website. I now have WebP and AVIF versions of the images used in my blog posts. I use the picture element to tell the browser that there are multiple formats available; browsers can then choose to load a format that is compatible. I have also been updating how videos load, too. Now, videos load with a poster attribute which defers downloading a full video in a video tag until the user clicks “play.”
Michał Sapka ☛ Pixelated images for vintage inspired websites
We don’t take kindly of modern, huge images here, at Crys. But modern browsers don’t care and they put a significant amount of grease over them. Images must be big or ugly, and therefore I have more grease over my web buttons than in my fries.
TecMint ☛ Sharp.js: The Best Node.js Image Framework for Developers
In this blog post, we’ll dive into why Sharp.js is the best Node.js image framework, especially for Linux users who are just starting out. We’ll also explore how to install it and use it for basic image operations.
TecMint ☛ 50 Must-Know Linux Commands: From Newbie to SysAdmin Pro
While these distributions simplify many tasks, some manual configuration is often required, but fully harnessing the power of Linux, understanding basic commands is essential.
Red Hat Official ☛ 20 essential Linux commands for every user
Typing commands into a darkened terminal window might seem puzzling, but for many computer users, it's the most efficient, most accessible and clearest way to accomplish nearly any task on a computer. These days, thanks to all the projects that bring open source commands to non-open platforms like macOS and Windows, and with containers running everywhere, terminal commands are relevant to everybody.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Julia Programming Language on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Julia has rapidly emerged as a powerful programming language, renowned for its high-performance capabilities and dynamic nature. Whether you’re delving into data science, machine learning, or scientific research, Julia offers a robust environment tailored for technical computing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Craft CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Craft CMS is a powerful content management system renowned for its flexibility and user-friendly interface. Whether you’re a developer or a content creator, Craft CMS offers robust features that cater to diverse website needs. Installing Craft CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ensures you leverage the latest stability and security updates of this long-term support release.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Static IP Address and DNS on Linux Mint 22
Configuring a static IP address and custom DNS settings is essential for users who want more control over their network configuration on Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DNSCrypt on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital landscape, securing your online presence is more crucial than ever. One often overlooked aspect of internet security is DNS (Domain Name System) encryption. DNSCrypt offers a robust solution to this challenge, providing an additional layer of protection by encrypting your DNS queries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on AlmaLinux 9
In the world of Linux, having a reliable method for creating multiboot USB drives is essential for system administrators, developers, and tech enthusiasts alike. Ventoy is an innovative tool that simplifies this process, allowing users to create bootable USB drives that can hold multiple ISO files without the need for repeated formatting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Linux Mint 22. VeraCrypt stands out as a robust, open-source encryption tool that ensures your data remains protected. Whether you’re safeguarding personal files or securing business data, VeraCrypt offers a reliable solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on Fedora 41
Slack is a leading communication platform that facilitates seamless interaction among team members through channels, direct messages, and various integrations. Its user-friendly interface and robust feature set make it a favorite among organizations of all sizes.
