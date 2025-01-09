CSS animation syntax always confuses me, as do the many seemingly redundant properties. Just like everything else in CSS. But the idea is we will animate between fixed keyframes. The original flicker effect lasts for 2.3 seconds, but I’m going to bump it to 2.5s to make the math work out a little better. We want the animation to loop endlessly, because nobody’s coming to replace the lights in our web apocalypse. And crucially, we want the effect to jump between keyframes without interpolation. (I think I got this one right, although I am unable to explain how the MDN documentation relates to the observed effect.)