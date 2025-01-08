posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2025



Quoting: Immich 1.124 Brings Tagging, Fixes, and Enhancements —

After a well-deserved break, the Immich team is back with the new v1.124 release, bringing along noteworthy enhancements, polished functionalities, and improved stability.

One of the new, most exciting features is the ability to create tags directly from the “Tag assets” model. In other words, you can now easily tag your content exactly the way you want, right when you need it—no extra fuss.

Another improvement involves multi-select actions in the folder view. In this release, you will find a range of common actions such as download, change date, change location, archive, delete, and refresh thumbnails/videos/metadata—all accessible by selecting multiple assets in a given folder.