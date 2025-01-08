Games: SteamOS, Tails of Iron 2, Nitro Blaze 11, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve confirms a public beta of SteamOS is coming as 'SteamOS expands beyond Steam Deck'
With the announcement of the Lenovo Legion Go S as the first third-party SteamOS device, Valve have now officially announced that SteamOS Linux is expanding beyond the Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lenovo Legion Go S with Valve's SteamOS is official, expected to launch in May
Lenovo have lifted the lid on the world's first officially licensed handheld powered by SteamOS, the Lenovo Legion Go S, which should arrive in May. There's two versions of it: one shipping with SteamOS that's cheaper and one with Windows 11 and you will be able to pick between a few different configurations (eventually anyway).
GamingOnLinux ☛ The latest Tails of Iron 2 trailer looks awesome showing off magic and monsters
Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is really looking awesome, and there's a new trailer out to show off various magic and monsters in the world. It's planned to release on January 28th with Native Linux and Steam Deck support (it's already Deck Verified!).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Acer announced the new Nitro Blaze 8 and massive Switch-like Nitro Blaze 11 gaming handhelds
It's raining gaming handhelds lately. Acer have now announced the New Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. Don't expect SteamOS / Linux on them though, sadly they're shipping with Windows 11. Never say never though, with Valve expanding SteamOS perhaps we may see Acer jump on board in future too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 are getting movies plus a Ghost of Tsushima anime is coming
Sony have also had their keynote speech now at CES 2025, and for fans of their games the good news is that there's more of them coming to the big screen.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam / Steam Deck Beta update brings improvements for Startup Animations, Steam Input and more
Valve updated the Steam Client for Desktop and Steam Deck with a new Beta release, so here's what you need to know. It's basically the same across both system types, since it's a Steam Client update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GeForce NOW is getting full Steam Deck support with a native app
After NVIDIA previously released a Beta script to setup GeForce NOW on Steam Deck, they're about to make it a whole lot better with a proper native app for full Steam Deck support.