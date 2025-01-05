Radxa and Raspberry Pi Hardware

Raspberry Pi introduced the RP2350 via the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 as a successor to the RP2040 – with added security features to appeal to commercial and industrial customers. To publicize the new microcontroller it teamed up with Hextree to devise the RP2350 Hacking Challenge, announced at DEF CON in August. This challenge concluded on 31 Dec 2024, but we must wait until January 14 for the official winner announcement. Cullen made his presentation at 38C3 on Dec 27 and also shared a GitHub repo with an outline of his hacking process and Python code. However, we don't know if Cullen is the winner, so this may not be the $20K winning hack method.