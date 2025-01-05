Radxa and Raspberry Pi Hardware
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Cubie A5E – A compact Allwinner A527/T527 SBC with HDMI 2.0, dual GbE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Radxa Cubie A5E is an SBC powered by Allwinner A527/T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC and featuring HDMI 2.0, dual GbE, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, an M.2 socket for NVMe SSD, USB 3.0 Type-A and USB 2.0 OTG (Type-C) ports, and a 40-pin GPIO form factor in a compact 69x56mm form factor. Long-time readers may remember the Allwinner A10-powered Cubieboard launched in 2012 as an alternative to the hard-to-get Raspberry Pi development board or the various TV boxes like the MeLE A1000 we tried to use to run GNU/Linux on Arm hardware.
Hackaday ☛ Pi Pico Makes SSTV Reception A Snap
There’s a paradox in amateur radio: after all the time and effort spent getting a license and all the expense of getting some gear together, some new hams suddenly find that they don’t have a lot to talk about when they get in front of the mic. While that can be awkward, it’s not a deal-breaker by any means, especially when this Pi Pico SSTV decoder makes it cheap and easy to get into slow-scan television.
Tom's Hardware ☛ It looks like the Raspberry Pi RP2350 Hacking Challenge may have been beaten — Hacker gains access to the OTP secret by glitching the RISC-V cores to enable debugging
Raspberry Pi introduced the RP2350 via the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 as a successor to the RP2040 – with added security features to appeal to commercial and industrial customers. To publicize the new microcontroller it teamed up with Hextree to devise the RP2350 Hacking Challenge, announced at DEF CON in August. This challenge concluded on 31 Dec 2024, but we must wait until January 14 for the official winner announcement. Cullen made his presentation at 38C3 on Dec 27 and also shared a GitHub repo with an outline of his hacking process and Python code. However, we don't know if Cullen is the winner, so this may not be the $20K winning hack method.