Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.16 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Audacious 4.5 Open-Source Audio Player Adds Playback History Plugin, Winamp 2.9 Skin

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.16 include initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2025

Acid spit

Updated This Past Day

  1. Before the OSI Was Bribed and Hijacked by Microsoft via GitHub and Compromised Management...
    The OSI isn't even remotely "woke"
  2. The OSI Has Been Silent for Over 3 Weeks, It Has a Severe Trust Issue After Promoting Microsoft and Proprietary GitHub
    OSI took a lot of money from Microsoft to become a Microsoft lobbyist
  3. Bribery is OK If You Work for Microsoft (No Punishment Expected)
    It's very troubling and a symptom of a broken society/system when particular laws or rules are applied and enforced against some people but not against others
  4. Someone Should Remind Microsoft Lunduke That Microsoft Hires Many Sexual Criminals and Pedophiles as Well
    Microsoft Lunduke on an "expedition" to find one or more perverts, then generalise to everyone in the "community"
  5. Cash Machines (ATMs) Make Mistakes and They're Proprietary Software
    Correcting mistakes is a colossal challenge
  6. Yes, Microsoft is the Problem
    "I am no MS shill."
  7. Another Failed Use Case for Chatbots (LLM): Legal Advice and Analysis
    They're just some self-discrediting toy that costs way too much to operate

    New

  8. Gemini Links 29/07/2025: Wayland Unfit for Use and LLM Slop Faking One's Language Skills With Robot Communications
    Links for the day
  9. Nailing the "Hey Hi" (AI) Hype Bubble
    So-called "hey hi" as they define it now is all about large companies or regimes remotely controlling the processes running on your machine and even your very own behaviour on your machine, which is in effect no longer your machine but some remotely controlled apparatus
  10. "Four decades; Four freedoms; For all users" Now as a T-shirt
    That's shown along the sidebar
  11. Links 29/07/2025: Bad Climate and "Fair Software Licensing" Blasts Microsoft
    Links for the day
  12. Links 29/07/2025: Data Brokers Gone Wrong/Rogue and "Copyright Thicket"
    Links for the day
  13. Slopwatch: Linuxconfig.org, Linuxsecurity.com, Fagioli, The Register
    Today's "Slopwatch" isn't the first article about LLM slop
  14. We Cover Topics Other Sites Are Too Afraid to Cover (Even When They Know the Facts)
    It's not that they doubt the truth, they just realise there may be consequences for talking about it
  15. They Try to Tell Us the Free Software Foundation Inc is Dying, But Its Revenue Doubled Since the Dot-Com Bubble Burst
    Being in "Activism" is never easy; but it does positive things for society
  16. It's About the Cost of Workers, Not the Fictional Skills Shortage (That Does Not Exist, the Media Spreads False and Sometimes Self-Fulfilling Narratives)
    This issue isn't limited to computing, some dub it "globalism"
  17. Links 29/07/2025: More Pushbacks Against Slop and More Praises of Tom Lehrer
    Links for the day
  18. Gemini Links 29/07/2025: Purple Yarrow and Understanding Op Amps
    Links for the day
  19. This Monday WebProNews Absolutely Flooded the Web With Fake (LLM Slop) 'Articles' About "Linux", Google News Promoted Them as Legitimate
    All of the following are fake articles attributed to pseudonyms or authors that don't exist; the images are also slop. Why does Google promote these?
  20. Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes
    what we said about it was correct
  21. Expect More Microsoft Layoffs
    "Are more job cuts coming?"
  22. Microsoft Behaving Like It's Running Out of Money to Pay Salaries
    Does that seem like the behaviour expected from a company which claims it is "worth" trillions?
  23. LWN Downtime Due to Linode, Not LLM Bots
    "I’ve received an email letting me know that there is a potential for data loss."
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  25. IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 28, 2025
    IRC logs for Monday, July 28, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-07-23 to 2025-07-29
    3286 /about.shtml
    2151 /n/2025/07/23/Our_Three_Lawsuits_Against_Microsofters_Are_About_to_Become_a_L.shtml
    2057 /n/2025/07/28/Richard_Stallman_is_Usually_Right_Because_He_Thinks_Outside_the.shtml
    1927 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_UK_Seems_to_Have_Become_American_and_Management_is.shtml
    1300 /n/2025/07/29/This_Monday_WebProNews_Absolutely_Flooded_the_Web_With_Fake_LLM.shtml
    1297 /index.shtml
    912 /irc.shtml
    890 /n/2025/07/24/Links_24_07_2025_Storage_Tapes_Still_Kicking_Windows_TCO_on_Ste.shtml
    801 /n/2025/07/25/The_Future_of_the_Web_is_One_Rendering_Engine_or_Flavours_of_Ch.shtml
    783 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    754 /n/2025/07/23/Misinformation_is_Not_Intelligence.shtml
    715 /n/2025/07/24/Informa_TechTarget_s_ITProToday_is_Becoming_a_Slopfarm_Generate.shtml
    659 /browse/latest.shtml
    656 /n/2025/07/23/Links_23_07_2025_Book_Bans_Storms_and_Kangaroo_Court_for_Patent.shtml
    571 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_50_Percent_Tariffs_in_Amazon_Dying_Intel_Offlo.shtml
    555 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_NOAA_Cuts_Endangers_Lives_Europe_s_Self_Inflic.shtml
    506 /n/2025/07/12/Links_12_07_2025_Birdwatching_and_Fake_Misleading_Wall_Street_V.shtml
    503 /n/2025/07/24/New_US_Editor_for_The_Register_is_a_Microsoft_Booster.shtml
    499 /n/2025/07/23/Links_23_07_2025_Retreating_From_Transparency_on_Jeffrey_Epstei.shtml
    494 /n/2025/07/28/Links_28_07_2025_COVID_19_Sped_up_Brain_Aging_Circumvention_is_.shtml
    492 /n/2025/07/26/Blaming_Programming_Languages_for_Users_and_Developers_Bad_Prac.shtml
    490 /n/2025/07/26/Doing_My_Share_to_Tackle_Online_Slop_and_SPAM.shtml
    489 /n/2025/07/23/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Has_Gone_Silent.shtml
    477 /n/2025/07/23/Slop_Is_Not_Intelligence_and_It_Does_Not_Enhance_Productivity.shtml
    461 /n/2025/07/23/New_and_Old.shtml
    450 /n/2025/07/24/BetaNews_Sacked_Brian_Fagioli_and_Deleted_His_Comments_But_He_S.shtml
    448 /browse/index.shtml
    448 /n/2025/07/23/It_s_Time_to_Dump_SharePoint_and_Here_s_What_to_Use_Instead.shtml
    446 /n/2025/07/27/LLM_Slop_Has_Only_Been_a_Boon_for_Misinformation_Online.shtml
    444 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_in_Trouble.shtml
    441 /n/2025/07/27/Trajectory_of_The_Register_From_News_Site_s_Into_B2B_and_Into_M.shtml
    439 /n/2025/07/26/The_Register_is_Desperate_for_Money_According_to_The_Register.shtml
    437 /n/2025/07/27/When_You_Tell_You_It_s_Free_Does_That_Mean_No_Charges_If_So_Who.shtml
    436 /n/2025/07/28/LWN_Has_Been_Down_for_a_Long_Time_Another_Casualty_of_LLM_Bots.shtml
    436 /n/2025/07/24/Links_24_07_2025_Convicted_Felon_Quits_UNESCO_Vibe_Coding_Goes_.shtml
    430 /n/2025/07/27/Pushers_of_systemd_Rewrite_History_Richard_Stallman_Said_UNIX_W.shtml
    430 /n/2025/07/26/Microsoft_Windows_Lost_400_Million_Users_in_a_Few_Years_Why_Doe.shtml
    426 /n/2025/07/23/Links_23_07_2025_Droplets_GUI_Patent_Monopoly_Challenge_Nokia_L.shtml
    424 /n/2025/07/25/YouTube_is_a_Spamfarm_Slopfarm_and_Clickfarm_a_Lot_of_Numbers_T.shtml
    423 /n/2025/07/25/Yes_Master.shtml
    422 /n/2025/07/25/Tech_is_Not_Technology.shtml
    421 /n/2025/07/24/Links_23_07_2025_Windows_Killed_Company_After_150_Years_US_Gove.shtml
    420 /n/2025/07/23/Microsoft_is_Trying_to_Pull_a_Nokia_on_GNU_Linux_as_Desktop_Lap.shtml
    419 /n/2025/07/25/10th_Month_Ten_Weeks_From_Now_at_Ten_AM.shtml
    419 /n/2025/07/24/Getting_More_From_AnalogNowhere.shtml
    418 /n/2025/07/26/Gemini_Links_26_07_2025_Bloody_Google_and_New_People_in_Geminis.shtml
    417 /n/2025/07/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    410 /n/2025/07/27/Gemini_Links_27_07_2025_DAW_Mixer_Chains_and_Simple_Software.shtml
    408 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Amazon_Shutdown_in_China_Russian_Economy_Slows.shtml
    406 /n/2025/07/26/Slopwatch_Fakes_FUD_Duplicates_and_Charlatans_Galore.shtml
    403 /n/2025/07/25/Links_25_07_2025_Slop_Blunders_and_China_Has_Code_of_Conduct_fo.shtml
    402 /n/2025/07/25/A_Nadella_Memo_Distracts_From_Microsoft_s_Cheapening_Of_the_Wor.shtml
    401 /n/2025/07/26/HTML_and_the_Web_Used_to_be_Something_a_Child_Could_Learn_Moder.shtml
    400 /n/2025/07/25/Microsoft_Says_It_Lost_400_Million_Windows_Users_Now_It_s_Waiti.shtml
    400 /n/2025/07/24/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    397 /n/2025/07/27/The_Register_MS_is_Inventing_or_Giving_Air_Time_to_New_Conspira.shtml
    396 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_More_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Science_and_Hard.shtml
    396 /n/2025/07/27/When_Silence_Says_So_Much.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/26/Links_26_07_2025_Rationed_Meals_in_the_US_and_TikTok_Repels_Inv.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/27/Links_27_07_2025_Political_Affairs_Data_Breaches_Attacks_on_Fre.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/27/We_re_Going_to_Focus_Less_on_the_Molotov_Cocktail_Throwing_Micr.1.shtml
    395 /n/2025/07/23/EPO_Crimes_Are_Spreading_to_the_British_Court_System.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 6.16
just out
 
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems
a pair of articles
Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)
some Linux picks
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest
some key articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
with Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's picks that are orphaned
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More
Hardware picks for today
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
3 new episodes
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla picks for today
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub
a couple of Linux picks
today's howtos
howtos for today
Android Leftovers
Google Messages gets Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS before Android
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all
If you work remote or run your own business out of your house
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier
Canonical has announced a change in its kernel strategy for Ubuntu development builds
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages
If you go visit the Firefox Add-Ons website today you’re sure of a slight surprise
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]
Crossposted from Techrights
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for now
Android Leftovers
Google rolls out redesign of Android’s QR code scanner
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
4 howtos for now
Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More
3 new articles
There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]
As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation...
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
After more than forty years, everyone knows that it’s time to retire the X Window System – X11 for short – on account of it being old and decrepit
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
today's howtos
mostly idroot for now
Computers and the older generation
It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: deepin 25.0.1
After a handful of days with deepin, I'm still not sure how to feel about this distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles