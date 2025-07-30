The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.