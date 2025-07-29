news
Security Leftovers
SANS ☛ Parasitic Sharepoint Exploits, (Mon, Jul 28th)
Last week, newly exploited SharePoint vulnerabilities took a lot of our attention. It is fair to assume that last Monday (July 21st), all exposed vulnerable SharePoint installs were exploited. Of course, there is nothing to prevent multiple exploitation of the same instance, and a lot of that certainly happened.
Trail of Bits ☛ We built the security layer MCP always needed
Today we’re announcing the beta release of mcp-context-protector, a security wrapper for LLM apps using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It defends against the line jumping attacks documented earlier in this blog series, such as prompt injection via tool descriptions and ANSI terminal escape codes.
Federal News Network ☛ DHS roundup: CISA nominee faces questions, FEMA reform bill unveiled
Sean Plankey, the nominee for CISA director, said he'd "allow the operators to operate" at the cyber agency, while focusing on the agency's core missions.
Security Week ☛ Allianz Life Data Breach Impacts Most of 1.4 Million US Customers
Allianz subsidiary said the information of customers, financial professionals and employees was compromised as a result of a hack.
Security Week ☛ BlackSuit Ransomware Group Transitioning to ‘Chaos’ Amid Leak Site Seizure
The emerging Chaos ransomware appears to be a rebranding of BlackSuit, which had its leak site seized by law enforcement.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (audiofile, libcaca, libetpan, libxml2, php7.4, snapcast, and thunderbird), Fedora (glibc, iputils, mingw-binutils, and thunderbird), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, mod_auth_openidc, and mod_auth_openidc:2.3), SUSE (afterburn, apache2, atop, chromedriver, chromium, cloud-init, deepin-feature-enable, firefox, firefox-esr, grafana, grype-db, gstreamer-plugins-bad, javamail, jupyter-jupyterlab-templates, jupyter-nbdime, konsole, libetebase, libxmp, minio-client-20250721T052808Z, MozillaFirefox, MozillaFirefox-branding-SLE, opera, pdns-recursor, perl-Authen-SASL, polkit, python-Django, python3-pycares, python311-starlette, rpi-imager, ruby3.4-rubygem-thor, spdlog, thunderbird, varnish, viewvc, and xtrabackup), and Ubuntu (openjdk-21-crac).
Neowin ☛ Linux dev quits after "personal attacks" from user over Kapitano antivirus tool
Kapitano, a fast-rising GNU/Linux antivirus tool has been discontinued after its creator shut it down, citing "harsh words" from a user.