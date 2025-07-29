Identity is a program for comparing multiple versions of an image or video.

You can run Identity as is and select files to compare using the Open button. You can also pass file paths or URIs as command-line arguments.

Identity uses GStreamer, and therefore your system’s or Flatpak GNOME Platform’s installed GStreamer plugins. In particular, Identity won’t work at all without the playbin3 element (typically in gst-plugins-base).

For showing images, Identity uses glycin.

This is free and open source software.