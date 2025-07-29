news
Free and Open Source Software
asuka - Gemini browser - LinuxLinks
asuka is a Gemini Project client written in Rust with NCurses.
This is free and open source software.
Fork recipes - manage food recipes - LinuxLinks
Fork recipes is a simple, elegant frontend Python web application that work seamlessly with the ForkApi to provide management for food recipes collections.
This is free and open source software.
Identity - compare images and videos - LinuxLinks
Identity is a program for comparing multiple versions of an image or video.
You can run Identity as is and select files to compare using the Open button. You can also pass file paths or URIs as command-line arguments.
Identity uses GStreamer, and therefore your system’s or Flatpak GNOME Platform’s installed GStreamer plugins. In particular, Identity won’t work at all without the playbin3 element (typically in gst-plugins-base).
For showing images, Identity uses glycin.
This is free and open source software.
Standard - JavaScript style guide, linter, and formatter - LinuxLinks
Standard saves you (and others!) time in three ways:
No configuration. The easiest way to enforce code quality in your project. No decisions to make. No .eslintrc files to manage. It just works. Automatically format code. Just run standard –fix and say goodbye to messy or inconsistent code. Catch style issues & programmer errors early. Save precious code review time by eliminating back-and-forth between reviewer & contributor.
Adopting standard style means ranking the importance of code clarity and community conventions higher than personal style. This might not make sense for 100% of projects and development cultures, however open source can be a hostile place for newbies. Setting up clear, automated contributor expectations makes a project healthier.
This is free and open source software.