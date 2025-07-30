news
Applications: OpenSnitch, Istio, and More
-
ZDNet ☛ This handy Linux tool snitches on sneaky apps - here's why and how it's helpful
OpenSnitch is a Linux port of the popular MacOS app Little Snitch. This app is essentially an application firewall that tracks network requests from apps, so you can create rules to block or allow those requests.
[...]
What you'll need: I'm going to demonstrate this on Ubuntu Linux 24.04. OpenSnitch can also be installed on Fedora-based distributions, and you'll only need to modify the installation commands. So, you'll need a running instance of an Ubuntu-based distribution and a user with sudo privileges. That's it. Let's make it happen.
-
Announcing Istio 1.26.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.26.2 and 1.26.3.
-
TecMint ☛ 11 Useful Tools to Create Bootable USB from an ISO Image
There are quite a number of tools that can help you create a bootable USB drive. Some will even go further and let you create a multi-boot USB drive where you get to choose the OS that you want to install.
-
Windows Central ☛ With Windows 10’s fast-approaching demise, this Linux migration tool could let you ditch Microsoft’s ecosystem with your data and apps intact — but it's limited to one distro [Ed: Pro-Microsoft spin and distraction]
Microsoft's dreaded Windows 10 end-of-life date is fast approaching.