Applications: OpenSnitch, Istio, and More

OpenSnitch is a Linux port of the popular MacOS app Little Snitch. This app is essentially an application firewall that tracks network requests from apps, so you can create rules to block or allow those requests.

What you'll need: I'm going to demonstrate this on Ubuntu Linux 24.04. OpenSnitch can also be installed on Fedora-based distributions, and you'll only need to modify the installation commands. So, you'll need a running instance of an Ubuntu-based distribution and a user with sudo privileges. That's it. Let's make it happen.