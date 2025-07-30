Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Indeed, I just returned last week from Euro Python 2025, held in Prague. This was my seventh time attending Euro Python, my seventh time presenting, and my second time volunteering. Which means that I’m now in the “in” crowd — I know many people, I’m familiar with how the conference works, and I (sadly) have too little time to speak with the people I know.

But I remember all too well attending my first conferences, and feeling very different: I didn’t know anyone, wasn’t sure who to talk to (or about what, or where, or how), and generally felt a bit “out.” And even after I did meet people, it took me a while to figure out what I should spend time over the 3-4 days of a conference.

So, in no particular order, here are some thoughts about making the most out of a Python conference.