Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Reuven Lerner ☛ How to conference
Indeed, I just returned last week from Euro Python 2025, held in Prague. This was my seventh time attending Euro Python, my seventh time presenting, and my second time volunteering. Which means that I’m now in the “in” crowd — I know many people, I’m familiar with how the conference works, and I (sadly) have too little time to speak with the people I know.
But I remember all too well attending my first conferences, and feeling very different: I didn’t know anyone, wasn’t sure who to talk to (or about what, or where, or how), and generally felt a bit “out.” And even after I did meet people, it took me a while to figure out what I should spend time over the 3-4 days of a conference.
So, in no particular order, here are some thoughts about making the most out of a Python conference.
[Repeat] Ish Sookun ☛ openSUSE Conference 2025
The openSUSE Conference (oSC) is the annual global gathering of the openSUSE community, organized by the openSUSE Project. It brings together developers, contributors, system administrators, Linux users, open-source advocates, and technology enthusiasts from around the world.
Linux Magazine ☛ EU Sovereign Tech Fund Gains Traction
OpenForum Europe recently released a report regarding a sovereign tech fund with backing from several significant entities.
LWN ☛ GNU C Library 2.42 released
Version 2.42 of the GNU
C Library has been released. Changes include the addition of a number of
new math functions, support for arbitrary baud rates in the
termios.h interface, support for SFrame-based stack tracing
(described in this article), support for
memory guard pages, and a handful of security fixes.
Windy Community ☛ Windy
I am an addicted kiter, helicopter, and jet pilot who seeks the wind, waves, METARs, and powder snow almost constantly. Since programming is my passion, I coded Windyty.com in 2014 as my pet project. The original version was highly inspired by the products from the Swiss company Meteoblue and another project called "Earth", which displayed animated wind particles on the globe. I have completely rewritten the open source codes of Earth and also made an agreement with Meteoblue to use some of their products at that time. And thus Windyty was born (renamed Windy a few years later). My goal is to keep Windy small and fast to be accessible in the most remote locations.
Hackaday ☛ AVIF: The Avian Image Format
Humans have long admired the sound of birdsong, but to fully appreciate how technically amazing it is, you need an ultrasonic microphone. [Benn Jordan] recently created a video about using these microphones to analyze a collection of bird calls, even training a starling to repeat an image encoded in sound, and has some recommendations for amateurs wanting to get started in computational ornithology.
The New Stack ☛ Mythbusting IPv6: Why Adoption Lags and What Will Change It
IPv6 was developed in the late 1990s as a successor to IPv4 to address the [Internet]’s rapid growth and prevent IPv4 address exhaustion. The original vision was that, after a period of dual-stack operation, IPv4 would be phased out. Over 25 years later, full-scale depletion of IPv4 addresses is imminent, yet IPv6 adoption remains slow — currently only about 30% worldwide, with the same proportion of Alexa Top 1,000 websites reachable via IPv6. The timeline for a full transition remains uncertain.
Hans-Kristian Arntzen ☛ I designed my own ridiculously fast game streaming video codec – PyroWave
Streaming gameplay from one machine to another over a network is a reasonably popular use case these days. These use cases demand very, very low latency. Every millisecond counts here. We need to: [...]
Niklas Oberhuber ☛ Weather Model based on ADS-B
They are also unencrypted, which means anyone can listen to them. All you need is an antenna and a dongle to ingest the data on your PC (pictured above), which can be bought for less than 100$. The incoming data can then be processed by software like readsb which decodes the messages.
Collabora ☛ PanVK now supports Vulkan 1.4
PanVK has reached another milestone and will be officially supporting Vulkan 1.4 on V10! We're up-to-date with the latest version and are well caught up for this release.
