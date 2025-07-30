Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

GNU Linux-Libre 6.16 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Audacious 4.5 Open-Source Audio Player Adds Playback History Plugin, Winamp 2.9 Skin

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.16 include initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2025

Review: HeliumOS 10.0

  
Uptime of 666 [original]

  
Linux 6.16

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Proton 10.0-2, Thunderful, and More

  
This Linux Laptop Has a Powerful AMD Ryzen Chip

  
The Year of the Linux Desktop? This Time, the Data Says Yes

  
5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC

  
Euphonica – Cool New GTK4 MPD Client Work in Process

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Week 2 recap GSoC 2025 - searching c++ and creating floating toolbar

  
DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie

  
Welcoming New Faces to the Thunderbird Community Team

  
XDA and Storage With GNU/Linux at home

  
XDA Articles on Proxmox for Personal Use

  
HowTo Geek on Batch Renaming, Daemons, Distros, and More

  
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems

  
Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)

  
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mozilla Leftovers

  
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all

  
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier

  
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages

  
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User

  
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More

  
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
today's howtos

  
Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More

  
There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]

  
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User

  
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC

  
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux

 
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside

  
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel

 
today's howtos

  
Computers and the older generation

  
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: deepin 25.0.1

  
Today in Techrights

  
