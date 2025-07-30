Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

EmojiClu is a graphical implementation of the Zebra Puzzle, built with GTK. It’s a logical deduction style puzzle, similar to Suduko. Your goal is to find out the correct location of tiles in the puzzle grid, using deductions derived from the provided clues.

The game board is shown above as the 6×6 grid, with each cell containing six candidate tiles. The letter “O” appears bigger because it is selected; the O’s are dimmed in the other cells because they’ve been eliminated as possibilities from other cells.

The right side of the screen contains horizontal clues, and the bottom of the screen contains vertical clues. A tool-tip displays on clue mouse hover, explaining the clue.