Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

EmojiClu - graphical implementation of the Zebra Puzzle - LinuxLinks
EmojiClu is a graphical implementation of the Zebra Puzzle, built with GTK. It’s a logical deduction style puzzle, similar to Suduko. Your goal is to find out the correct location of tiles in the puzzle grid, using deductions derived from the provided clues.
The game board is shown above as the 6×6 grid, with each cell containing six candidate tiles. The letter “O” appears bigger because it is selected; the O’s are dimmed in the other cells because they’ve been eliminated as possibilities from other cells.
The right side of the screen contains horizontal clues, and the bottom of the screen contains vertical clues. A tool-tip displays on clue mouse hover, explaining the clue.
KitchenOwl - self-hosted grocery list and recipe manager - LinuxLinks
KitchenOwl is a smart self-hosted grocery list and recipe manager. Easily add items to your shopping list before you go shopping. You can also create recipes and get suggestions on what you want to cook. Track your expenses so you know how much you’ve spent.
This is free and open source software.
Yomikiru - offline manga, manhwa, comic, and novel reader - LinuxLinks
Yomikiru is a feature-rich desktop application designed for reading locally stored manga, comics, webtoons, and EPUB novels.
Built with Electron and React, it offers a customizable and distraction-free reading experience.
This is free and open source software.
Pylint - static code analyser - LinuxLinks
Pylint is a static code analyser for Python 2 or 3. The latest version supports Python 3.10.0 and above.
Pylint analyses your code without actually running it. It checks for errors, enforces a coding standard, looks for code smells, and can make suggestions about how the code could be refactored.
This is free and open source software.
BrosTrend AX3000 WiFi Range Extender & Wi-Fi to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Review - LinuxLinks
When I’m connecting devices together, I prefer a wired ethernet connection. An ethernet connection offers faster, more consistent speeds, together with lower latency which is important for gaming. This is mainly because the signal is sent directly rather than broadcasted. This direct approach has fewer variables that can impact signal strength, like interference from other electronics such as neighbouring routers.
However, Wi-Fi excels in areas ethernet falls short. There’s no wire clutter, and you can connect anywhere in your home. Almost all modern devices can connect to Wi-Fi from desktops to smartphones to single board computers. And with a decent router you can have many devices connected and streaming simultaneously.
I’ve reviewed a variety of BrosTrend Wi-Fi devices, notable for their performance combined with excellent Linux compatiblity and first-class technical support.
XO - configurable ESLint wrapper - LinuxLinks
XO is an opinionated but configurable ESLint wrapper with lots of goodies included. It enforces strict and readable code. Never discuss code style on a pull request again! No decision-making. No eslint.config.js to manage. It just works!
It uses ESLint underneath.
This is free and open source software.