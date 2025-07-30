news
Web Browsers: Curl, Webrings, and Numbers Station Simulator
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Carving out msh3
What backends that curl supports varies over time (and platform). We appreciate adding support for more backends and to let users decide which ones to use, as this allows us to approach it with a survival of the fittest attitude. What does not work in the long run or what isn’t actually used, we can deprecate and remove again. Ideally this helps us select the better ones for the future.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Output nothing with –out-null
Downloading data from a remote URL is probably the single most common operation people do with curl. Often, users then add various additional options to the command line to extract information from that transfer but may also decide that the actually fetched data is not interesting.
MJ Fransen ☛ Joined the netizen club webring
The netizen club webring helps to find websites that are accessible for old computers. Let's keep the web open!
Hackaday ☛ Numbers Station Simulator, Right In Your Browser
Do you find an odd comfort in the uncanny, regular intonations of a Numbers Station? Then check out [edent]’s numbers station project, which leverages the browser’s speech synthesis engine to deliver a ceaseless flow of (mostly) numbers, calmly-intoned in various languages.