The backup server should be hardened. If possible, it should be protected and unreachable from the outside. My best backup servers are those accessible only via VPN, capable of pulling the data on their own. If they are on a LAN, it's even better if they are completely disconnected from the Internet.

For this very reason, backups must always be encrypted. Having a backup means having full access to the data, and the backup server is the prime target for being breached or stolen if the goal is to get your hands on that data. I've seen healthcare facilities' backup servers being targeted (in a rather trivial way, to be honest) by journalists looking for health details of important figures. It is therefore critical that the backup server be as secure as possible.

Based on the type of access, I use two types of encryption: [...]