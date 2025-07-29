However, here’s something you don’t often see mentioned: a massive chunk of that variety—approximately 80% or more—comes from a particular corner of the Linux world. I’m referring to these one-man-show projects, or others built and maintained by a small team of developers.

As I’ll explain, while these can be a lovely territory reserved mainly for distro hoppers, they can also be a bit of a gamble—especially if you’re not fully aware of what you’re getting into. In the sections that follow, I’ll break down why diving into this part of the ecosystem can be risky for the average Linux user.