Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Digital Sovereignty is far more than compliance
The most obvious is geopolitical instability. Sanctions and trade wars continue to disrupt global business operations. As reported, a coalition of nearly 100 organisations has urged European Commission leaders to establish a dedicated fund for building technological independence. In a joint letter addressed to President Ursula von der Leyen and Digital Commissioner Henna Virkkunen, the group advocated for strategic investments in homegrown infrastructure to reduce reliance on non-European tech giants.
Red Hat ☛ Implement zero-touch provisioning for OpenShift with GitOps
Automation and standardization are fundamental for any company. Zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) is one of the key solutions for deploying Red Hat OpenShift on bare metal. In this article, we analyze how ZTP revolutionizes the deployment and provisioning of OpenShift clusters, with particular attention to integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.
Red Hat ☛ From raw data to model serving with OpenShift AI
Are you looking for a practical, reproducible way to take a machine learning (ML) project from raw data all the way to a deployed, production-ready model? This post provides a blueprint for the AI/ML lifecycle, demonstrating how to use Red Hat OpenShift AI to build a workflow you can adapt to your own projects.
Red Hat ☛ Enable rootless VMs with user-mode networking using Passt
In a previous article, I explained why developers should use libvirt session virtual machines (VMs) over libvirt system VMs for their inner-loop testing. Session VMs are rootless, but they do not provide ingress network connectivity. If you need to access network services inside your VMs, an easy solution is to configure a libvirt virtual network, backed by a GNU/Linux kernel bridge.
Red Hat ☛ Boost Jenkins pipelines with Red Bait Advanced Developer Suite
Jenkins has powered countless CI/CD pipelines for more than a decade, but that popularity comes at a cost: the more your teams automate, the harder it gets to keep every job file, plug-in, and artifact secure and up to date. Builds grow, pipelines sprawl, and before long you’re maintaining your DevOps toolset as much as you’re building software.
Red Hat ☛ How to reduce costs with OpenShift on Graviton AWS
Cost optimization remains a paramount concern for enterprises deploying containerized workloads. While x86-based instances have long been the standard, a significant opportunity for cost savings has emerged for customers running Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By migrating applications to Arm-based instances powered by proprietary trap AWS Graviton processors, organizations can unlock substantial benefits including lower compute costs and better energy efficiency, paving the way for a more economical and sustainable cloud footprint.
Red Hat ☛ Automating configuration of an existing Ansible instance
In the first installment of this series, we discussed how to configure Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform for configify.aapconfig collection, how to export configurations from an existing instance for certain objects (i.e., organizations, users and credential types), and how to run automation to apply configurations and manage configuration drift for these objects.
Jeremy Cline: Fedora signing protocol tweaks
In my last post on Fedora’s signing infrastructure, I ended with some protocol changes I would be interested in making. Over the last few weeks, I’ve tried them all in a proof-of-concept project and I’m fairly satisfied with most of them. In this post I’ll cover the details of the new protocol, as well as what’s next.
New Leostream Platform 2025.1 Adds Enhancements and Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
Leostream Corporation released an update to the world-leading Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform that adds more features for security, control, performance, and scale-up, plus native support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.
Platform 2025.1 gives organizations more options for cloud integration, more control of high-performance display protocols, and other benefits that make Leostream the ideal tool for digital workstation management in multi-vendor, multi-cloud/any-cloud and hybrid environments. The new version offers improvements in cloud resource provisioning for better performance and expanded monitoring of virtual machine power states and remote sessions; large enterprises in particular will see immediate benefits provisioning in the cloud at scale.