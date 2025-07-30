Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Leostream Corporation released an update to the world-leading Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform that adds more features for security, control, performance, and scale-up, plus native support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.

Platform 2025.1 gives organizations more options for cloud integration, more control of high-performance display protocols, and other benefits that make Leostream the ideal tool for digital workstation management in multi-vendor, multi-cloud/any-cloud and hybrid environments. The new version offers improvements in cloud resource provisioning for better performance and expanded monitoring of virtual machine power states and remote sessions; large enterprises in particular will see immediate benefits provisioning in the cloud at scale.