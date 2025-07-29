The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

Coming two and a half months after Shotcut 25.05, the Shotcut 25.07 release introduces a new Speech to Text model downloader, a new System Fusion theme, a Whisper.cpp (GGML) model downloader to the Speech to Text dialog, and an Outline video filter that uses the input alpha channel–useful with rich text or assets with a transparent background.

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

news

Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2025



After more than forty years, everyone knows that it’s time to retire the X Window System – X11 for short – on account of it being old and decrepit. Or at least that’s what the common narrative is, because if you dig into the chatter surrounding the ongoing transition there are some real issues that people have with the 16-year old spring chicken – called Wayland – that’s supposed to replace it.

[...] Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want. Finally [Brodie] raises the issue of the Wayland developers not simply following standards set by the Windows and MacOS desktops, something which among other issues has been a point of hotly debated contention for years.

Even if Wayland does end up succeeding X11, the one point that many people seem to agree on is that just because X11 is pretty terrible right now, this doesn’t automatically make Wayland the better option. Maybe in hindsight Mir was the better choice we had before it pivoted to Wayland.

Read on