news
LibreOffice Latest
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice 25.8 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final on August, 20, 2025 (check the Release Plan). LibreOffice 25.8 Release Candidate 2 (RC2) brings us closer to the final version, which will be preceded by Release Candidate 3 (RC3). Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.
-
Document Foundation ☛ 🎉 The Getting Started Guide 25.2 is here! 🚀
The LibreOffice Documentation Team is excited to announce the release of the brand new Getting Started Guide 25.2, updated with all the latest features of LibreOffice 25.2! Whether you’re brand new to LibreOffice or just want a fast track to mastering its tools, this guide is your perfect starting point.