posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2025



Quoting: 5 Linux KDE Plasma Features that Completely Changed How I Use My PC —

Are you using KDE Plasma but still working the same way you did on Windows? Do you wonder if you're getting the most out of your KDE Plasma setup? Well, here are five game-changing features that completely transformed how I use and interact with my PC!

By default, KDE Plasma can feel like another desktop environment (DE) trying to nail the Windows look and feel, but it's so much more than that! Plasma offers unique features that can fundamentally reshape how you think about desktop computing, turning routine tasks into effortless interactions. These aren't just a different way of doing things, but rather a better way as they eliminate entire categories of friction and open up more efficient workflows. Here I've shortlisted my top five favorite KDE Plasma features, how they've changed my approach to desktop computing, and why I can't go back!