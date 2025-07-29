news
Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ Firefox Add-on Reviews: Translate the web easily with a browser extension
Do you do a lot of language translating on the web? Are you constantly copying text from one browser tab and navigating to another to paste it? Maybe you like to compare translations from different services like Surveillance Giant Google Translate or Bing Translate? Need easy access to text-to-speech features?
Online translation services provide a hugely valuable function, but for those of us who do a lot of translating on the web, the process is time-consuming and cumbersome.
Firefox Nightly: Copy Link to Highlight in Nightly – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 185
Highlights
Mozilla ☛ Firefox Add-on Reviews: Reddit revolutionized—use a browser extension to enhance your favorite forum
Reddit is awash with great conversation (well, not all the time). There’s a Reddit message board for just about everybody—sports fans, gamers, poets inspired by food, people who like arms on birds—you get the idea.
Mozilla ☛ Firefox Add-on Reviews: Top anti-tracking extensions
The truth of modern tracking is that it happens in so many different and complex ways it’s practically impossible to ensure absolute tracking protection. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless against personal data harvesters attempting to trace our every online move.
Mozilla ☛ Lightning performance, protecting PII: Taimi’s privacy-first TikTok campaign [Ed: Mozilla still fails to pitch itself as caring about privacy]
For marketers, understanding how a campaign performed shouldn’t come at the cost of ceding proprietary data, or time-consuming integration acrobatics, with the platforms they run on. But that’s often the tradeoff they encounter, particularly when it comes to measuring impact on closed platforms or in privacy-sensitive environments like iOS.