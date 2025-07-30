HowTo Geek on Batch Renaming, Daemons, Distros, and More

One of the most common tasks for those new to Linux is batch file renaming. If you’re not used to a Linux shell, this can seem like a task that is bound to be manual and time-consuming. But there are many ways to speed up the process; you just need to know which is best.

Example File Move Tasks

To demonstrate each approach, I’ll use two examples that represent common renaming tasks you may want to carry out. There are many different ways you might want to rename files, depending on their current names and what you’re actually doing. The two example tasks I’ll use can help to illustrate typical usage of each tool. However, you’ll need to investigate the tool of your choice further to understand how best to use it for your particular needs.