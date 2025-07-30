news
Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems
ZDNet ☛ This Arch-based Linux distro has a clean, privacy-focused experience for tinkerers
Got a spare computer laying around? Liya Linux is a take on Arch Linux you should definitely install and try.
Arch Linux has a reputation for being too complicated, unstable, and not for everyone. For those reasons, several distributions have emerged that attempt to bring Arch to the masses. Many of them (such as Manjaro and EndeavorOS) succeed quite well. However, not all of those forks of Arch are created equal.
Take, for example, Liya Linux. This distribution was created and maintained by an individual to be an Arch-based Linux distribution that's simple to install but still caters to users of all types (from those new to Linux to those who've been around the open-source block a few hundred times). Liya Linux is built for developers, students, and tinkerers. Is Liya Linux a distribution for those who've never used Linux? That's debatable, as Arch Linux isn't exactly a distribution for the masses. However, Liya Linux does use the Calamares installer, so installing this operating system is as easy as it gets.
ZDNet ☛ I'm a Linux pro - here are my top 5 command line backup tools for desktops and servers
I use Linux for both desktop and server. My preference for a server OS is one without a GUI, which means I have to turn to a lot of command-line tools. In some cases, I prefer to use the same command-line tools for both desktop and server, because it simplifies everything. After all, I don't want to have to learn two different tools for the same job. On top of that, the command-line tools I've included in this list are very powerful and flexible enough to meet all of my needs.
With a command-line backup tool, I can enjoy automated backups using either built-in features or cron, which makes them even more flexible. Plus, command-line tools tend to use fewer resources than their GUI counterparts.