Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems

Got a spare computer laying around? Liya Linux is a take on Arch Linux you should definitely install and try.

Arch Linux has a reputation for being too complicated, unstable, and not for everyone. For those reasons, several distributions have emerged that attempt to bring Arch to the masses. Many of them (such as Manjaro and EndeavorOS) succeed quite well. However, not all of those forks of Arch are created equal.

Take, for example, Liya Linux. This distribution was created and maintained by an individual to be an Arch-based Linux distribution that's simple to install but still caters to users of all types (from those new to Linux to those who've been around the open-source block a few hundred times). Liya Linux is built for developers, students, and tinkerers. Is Liya Linux a distribution for those who've never used Linux? That's debatable, as Arch Linux isn't exactly a distribution for the masses. However, Liya Linux does use the Calamares installer, so installing this operating system is as easy as it gets.