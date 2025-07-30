Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems

Tux Machines

Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.

CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.16 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Audacious 4.5 Open-Source Audio Player Adds Playback History Plugin, Winamp 2.9 Skin

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.16 include initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Jack Wallen on Distributions and Operating Systems

Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Snagboot, and More
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla Leftovers
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google Messages gets Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS before Android
My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
Free and Open Source Software
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Google rolls out redesign of Android’s QR code scanner
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
today's howtos
Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More
There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]
As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation...
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
today's howtos
Computers and the older generation
It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
Free and Open Source Software
Review: deepin 25.0.1
Today in Techrights
