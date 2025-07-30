news
GNU/Linux Versus Slop
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Syslog-ng development and AI
Recently, several people have asked me about the syslog-ng project’s view on Artificial intelligence. In short, there is cautious optimism: we embrace AI, but it does not take over any critical tasks from humans. But what does this mean for syslog-ng?
Well, it means that syslog-ng code is still written by humans. This does not mean that we do not use Hey Hi (AI) tools at all, but we do not use Hey Hi (AI) tools to write code for two reasons.
GNOME ☛ Christian Schaller: Artificial Intelligence and the GNU/Linux Community
I have wanted to write this blog post for quite some time, but been unsure about the exact angle of it. I think I found that angle now where I will root the post in a very tangible concrete example.