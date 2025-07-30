Text adventures are normally distributed in story files, which are bytecode for a text adventure interpreter. Since Perl can handle pipes, this seems set up for success: all we need is a text adventure interpreter that has a dumb terminal mode, where it uses plain stdin/stdout for interaction.

The community has informed me that there are a couple of popular alternatives for this: one is called dumbfrotz, and the other is using Bocfel with the cheapglk implementation. These are used by game authors and compiler writers in automated test suites. Just before I heard of those, I had come across fweep, which warns that it “does not require any special terminal mode or similar, therefore many features are unavailable.”