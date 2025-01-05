GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Desktop/Laptop
Popular antivirus maker warns Windows 10 users to 'switch to Windows 11 immediately' (or Linux) [Ed: ESET sucks and Vista 11 is back doors]
ESET is warning users to upgrade from Windows 10 now, well before support ends in October 2025. The security firm notes that cybercriminals realize a lot of folks have stuck with the older OS, rather than upgrading to Windows 11, and are waiting to pounce later this year. So you should start planning your upgrade path now, whether that's sticking with Microsoft, or switching to an alternative OS like Linux.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 597
**geeqie** , **gftp** , **gimp** , **gkrellm** , **gnuchess** , **gnuplot** ,
**gparted** , **gucharmap** , **gv** , **hexchat** from the **xap** software
set of Slackware Linux.
shasum -a256=1da7a277e8d3fee214788159235fe47e5474c4a7bc7aa9efe8ad075294102c1b
Games
-
AppleInsider ☛ NetEase reverses bans on macOS, Linux players of 'Marvel Rivals'
"Marvel Rivals" developer NetEase will reverse 100-year bans imposed on players who used emulation software to play the game on Mac and other platforms.
Marvel Rivals features an anti-cheat system similar to that on other popular Windows games. Such tools can get removed or disabled as part of the process of porting games to a new platform.
NetEase, the developer of the game, announced that it would be reversing the bans in a future update. The announcement was made on a Discord server.
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Barry Kauler ☛ pRun application launcher updated
You will find pRun in the Utility menu category. EasyOS has version 1.3, rather old, and SteveS advised of a later version:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=13385
pRun is another creation from Roger (radky in the forum). We use a lot of Roger's apps in EasyOS; very grateful for his contributions.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Matt Birchler ☛ Samsung will release their phone first and still gets accused of copying Apple
I’m not going to tell you Samsung never follow’s Apple lead, but I think we’re in silly territory when we’re suggesting Samsung is copying Apple by releasing a thinner phone before Apple does the same thing. A thinner phone…something Samsung never would have thought of themselves. 😛
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Events
-
Volker Krause ☛ 38C3 Impressions
Last week I attended the 38th Chaos Communication Congress (38C3) in Hamburg, Germany as part of the KDE presence there.
After 37C3 this was the second time we had a KDE assembly there, this time as part of the Bits & Bäume Habitat. Besides putting us near to some of our friends and partners this made us much easier to see and find.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Linuxiac ☛ Here’s the Most Popular Databases for 2024
The DB-Engines ranking of the most popular database management systems for January 2025 is now available. It features data from the past 12 months’ popularity trends for 423 databases, thus highlighting the platforms that dominated the data management scene over the past 2024.
