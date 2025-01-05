GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

"Marvel Rivals" developer NetEase will reverse 100-year bans imposed on players who used emulation software to play the game on Mac and other platforms.

Marvel Rivals features an anti-cheat system similar to that on other popular Windows games. Such tools can get removed or disabled as part of the process of porting games to a new platform.

NetEase, the developer of the game, announced that it would be reversing the bans in a future update. The announcement was made on a Discord server.