Most PC and gaming enthusiasts can talk about FPS and high refresh rates all day long, but when it comes to quality laptops for general use, battery life is still king. A while back, Qualcomm and Microsoft decided to challenge the status quo with the Snapdragon Elite X chips and Windows-on-Arm, respectively, in a bid to create a new category of portable machines with battery life far exceeding previous generation systems.

Snapdragon X laptops currently have a relatively small market share, but they're gaining at a decent clip with quarterly figures rising. Not everyone is a fan of Windows, though. With that in mind, the folks at Linaro and Tuxedo Computers have joined forces to create a laptop that's running a full ARM64 Linux distribution out of the box, with all the hardware working and as little user friction as possible. At a recent convention, the companies proudly displayed their prototype Snapdragon Elite X laptop with a bespoke build of Linux running native ARM64 software.