Linux Kernel Bits and Linux Foundation Still Tarnishing the "Linux" Brand (Tying it to Mindless Slop)
Hot Hardware ☛ Linux Comes To Snapdragon X Elite Laptops Courtesy Of Linaro And Tuxedo
Most PC and gaming enthusiasts can talk about FPS and high refresh rates all day long, but when it comes to quality laptops for general use, battery life is still king. A while back, Qualcomm and Microsoft decided to challenge the status quo with the Snapdragon Elite X chips and Windows-on-Arm, respectively, in a bid to create a new category of portable machines with battery life far exceeding previous generation systems.
Snapdragon X laptops currently have a relatively small market share, but they're gaining at a decent clip with quarterly figures rising. Not everyone is a fan of Windows, though. With that in mind, the folks at Linaro and Tuxedo Computers have joined forces to create a laptop that's running a full ARM64 Linux distribution out of the box, with all the hardware working and as little user friction as possible. At a recent convention, the companies proudly displayed their prototype Snapdragon Elite X laptop with a bespoke build of Linux running native ARM64 software.
Situation Publishing ☛ Xinnor claims massive RAID rebuild speedup over Linux mdraid
Software RAID supplier Xinnor claims it can rebuild a 61.44 TB SSD in a little more than five hours, around 10x faster than traditional Linux RAID rebuild software.
Xinnor’s xiRAID product distributes data across a cluster of drives. There are spare zones on each drive and data from a failed drive is restored to these zones, thereby reducing overall rebuild time. Solidigm is an SK hynix subsidiary and supplies high-capacity SSDs, such as its D5-P5336 61.44 TB product built with QLC (4bits/cell) flash. A study produced by Xinnor and Solidigm, titled “Accelerating RAID Rebuild and Reducing Write Amplification on High Density Solidigm QLC Drives with xiRAID,” shows that xiRAID can rebuild a failed drive in 5 hours, 22 minutes without any host workload, compared to 53 hours, 40 minutes with mdraid (Linux software RAID).
