Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More

GamingOnLinux ☛ The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC) combines the ideas of Undertale and Dungeon Master
Due to arrive in October, The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC) combines the worlds of Undertale and Dungeon Master.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cattle Country the western styled Stardew gets expanded mining and new features
Cattle Country is a really nice western styled life and farming sim that's a good pick for fans of Stardew Valley. Now with a big content update! ICYMI: See my original thoughts on it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ HIPS N NOSES is a cafe management sim with magical twists and great looking game mechanics
Cafe management with a magical twist, plus roguelike combat elements and a pretty cool witchy style. HIPS N NOSES is one to keep on your wishlist.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mecha fans should keep an eye on Ironwing Valiant: Record of Astera
A mecha action-JRPG with ranged and melee mechanics, mech customization, companion customization and lots more? Sign me the heck up. The style of Ironwing Valiant: Record of Astera looks awesome, and we definitely have a lack of really good modern mech games like this.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Theme Hospital game engine CorsixTH 0.69 released - you can now hear patients vomiting
Audio is part of what makes a game great right? Theme Hospital game engine CorsixTH 0.69 is out now to enhance this absolute classic. A game I very much loved when it was originally released, and I really enjoy going back through it with a free and open source enhancement like this.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 mod Open Fortress is getting closer to a Steam release
Back in May we had the announcement that Open Fortress is coming to Steam, and the latest update on their progress sounds great for this Team Fortress 2 mod.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 20 years later, DnD classics Demon Stone and Dragonshard are getting upgraded Steam releases
Game publisher SNEG recently announced Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard and Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone are coming to Steam with plenty of upgrades.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Look Mum No Computer is a musical twin-stick shooter action-RPG that looks wild
Music meets mayhem in Look Mum No Computer, a twin-stick shooter action-RPG that's out now with Native Linux support.