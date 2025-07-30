news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 30, 2025



Quoting: DietPi July 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 3 Support and Prepares for Debian Trixie —

The July 2025 release of DietPi v9.15 introduces support for the Orange Pi 3 non-LTS, provides its own updated Unbound packages, and includes a script to upgrade Bookworm systems to Debian Trixie, the upcoming Debian release scheduled for August 9th. Alongside these highlights, the update delivers refinements to DietPi tools, networking improvements, and several bug fixes.

DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems. It emphasizes minimal resource usage, offering users a streamlined environment with configurable automation tools and software installations.