PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest

In late June, 2025, YouCanToo/The CrankyZombie experienced a fire at his place of residence. Inside his residence were the servers that ran all of the “services” that PCLinuxOS users came to rely on. That included the forum, PCLOS-Mail, PCLOS-Talk, PCLOS-Cloud, this magazine’s website, and the PCLinuxOS Knowledgebase Wiki.

Even though his residence experienced significant smoke and water damage from the fire, YCT/TCZ found that the backups he had made of the magazine, wiki, and cloud site were intact. That meant that it was only a matter of finding a new webhost for these sites. Texstar had already started a new forum. He is still figuring out a format for the main PCLinuxOS page.

We found a new webhost, and with the help of YCT/TCZ, we managed to move the domain to the new webhost fairly quickly (same address … https://pclosmag.com). YCT/TCZ, TerryN, and I worked tirelessly to find a new webhost for the PCLinuxOS Knowledgebase Wiki (note the new URL).