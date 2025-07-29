news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 29, 2025



Quoting: My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all | ZDNET —

I've worked from home for over a decade. Without Linux as my primary operating system, I'm not sure how I would be able to do the things I do with the level of simplicity and reliability that I've achieved with the open-source OS.

Linux makes a lot of things possible for me that Windows and MacOS cannot handle.

But which distributions would I recommend for people who want an operating system that can serve as their home office desktop? I've considered this over the years (and used many different flavors of Linux), and have come up with a short list of distributions that would make outstanding home office OSes. Although the operating systems listed here are great for the home office, not all of them are perfectly suited as desktop operating systems for those new to Linux.