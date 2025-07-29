My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all

Tux Machines

GNU Linux-Libre 6.16 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the recently released Linux 6.16 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.16 kernel promises to clean up blob loading and even an inline blob in newly introduced drivers for Intel QAT 6xxx crypto, ST vd55g1 sensor, ath12k AHB Wi-Fi, Aeonsemi AS21xxx, and MediaTek 25Gb Ethernet PHY, as well as to clean up blob names in new Qualcomm and MediaTek ARM64 devicetree files.

Audacious 4.5 Open-Source Audio Player Adds Playback History Plugin, Winamp 2.9 Skin

Highlights of Audacious 4.5 include a new Playback History plugin for the Qt build, support for the Album Artist tag in the APE header, support for outdated ReplayGain tags in Opus files, support for fetching lyrics from lrclib.net, and support for reading color schemes from the settings portal.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.16 include initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Shotcut 25.07 Video Editor Introduces Speech to Text Model Downloader

Coming two and a half months after Shotcut 25.05, the Shotcut 25.07 release introduces a new Speech to Text model downloader, a new System Fusion theme, a Whisper.cpp (GGML) model downloader to the Speech to Text dialog, and an Outline video filter that uses the input alpha channel–useful with rich text or assets with a transparent background.

LinuxGizmos.com

CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all

Jul 29, 2025

Quoting: My 5 favorite Linux distros for home office desktops - and I've tried them all | ZDNET —

I've worked from home for over a decade. Without Linux as my primary operating system, I'm not sure how I would be able to do the things I do with the level of simplicity and reliability that I've achieved with the open-source OS.

Linux makes a lot of things possible for me that Windows and MacOS cannot handle.

But which distributions would I recommend for people who want an operating system that can serve as their home office desktop? I've considered this over the years (and used many different flavors of Linux), and have come up with a short list of distributions that would make outstanding home office OSes. Although the operating systems listed here are great for the home office, not all of them are perfectly suited as desktop operating systems for those new to Linux.

Linux 6.16
Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
 
Android Leftovers
Google Messages gets Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS before Android
If you work remote or run your own business out of your house
Testing New Linux Kernels on Ubuntu is About to Get Easier
Canonical has announced a change in its kernel strategy for Ubuntu development builds
Firefox Add-Ons Website Revamps Listing Pages
If you go visit the Firefox Add-Ons website today you’re sure of a slight surprise
Boardcon Compact3576 – A feature-rich Rockchip RK3576 SBC with Android 14 and Debian 12 support
The company mentions that the RK3576 module and SBC support Android 14 and Debian 12
Free and Open Source Software
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
Some users also simply say that they do not care about Wayland either way as it offers no new features they want
Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Google rolls out redesign of Android’s QR code scanner
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
today's howtos
Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More
There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles
As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation...
Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
today's howtos
Computers and the older generation
It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic
Free and Open Source Software
Review: deepin 25.0.1
After a handful of days with deepin, I'm still not sure how to feel about this distribution
Today in Techrights
My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux
My laptop could not upgrade to Windows 11, so I decided to move to Linux
KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications
I don’t remember the last time I used a printer
Free and Open Source Software
KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Games: Godot Project and GameOS
Shows and Videos: JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux and This Week in Linux
CentOS and Fedora Leftovers
Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25
FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
First off, it’s beautiful. No other Linux desktop can match the aesthetic of Budgie. What you’ll find with Budgie is a fairly typical layout (although with a bit more panache).
today's howtos
8 more howtos for today
Android Leftovers
Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good
How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts
I took OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' for a spin this week and compared it to Fedora
My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low
In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros
Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time
Debian related news
Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming
I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day
5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support
Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare
Three Years
Running a site is harder now than it was one or two decades ago
GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar
SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud
We are pleased to announce that SparkyLinux and Astian Inc
Free and Open Source Software
5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android
Want to share selected files between your Android smartphone and Linux computer
Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU
It is supported on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, and has a typical power draw of less than 8 W
Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
gaming picks
Today in Techrights
