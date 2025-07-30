Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, Arduino, and More

The Raspberry Pi team has released an update to the RP2350 microcontroller with bug fixes, hardening, and a GPIO tweak that will delight retro hardware enthusiasts.

The A4 stepping brings several improvements, including remedies for the glitches identified in the company's 2024 hacking challenge (though a spokesperson was quick to note they all required physical access to the hardware), as well as the documented GPIO pull-up issue that required affected customers to use some extra circuitry and resistors.

Chris Boross, senior sales exec at Raspberry Pi, told us that with the new stepping, the team wanted to deal with the issue and render the additional circuitry unnecessary. "It's a drop-in replacement," he said. "This is something that we always wanted to take care of."