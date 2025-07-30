GNU/Linux Leftovers

The 2025 Annual Report is all-but-baked. Deepa and I would like to be completely confident in the final financial figures before publishing. The Board has seen these final numbers, during their all-day work day two days ago. I heard from multiple Board members that they’re ecstatic with how Deepa presented the financial report. This was a massive amount of work for Deepa to contribute in her first month volunteering as our new Treasurer and we all really appreciate the work that she’s put into this.