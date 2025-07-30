news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 429: Open Source AI, End of Clear Linux, & the Security Scoop with Sandfly
On this episode of Destination Linux, we are joined by security expert Craig Rowland returns for the “Sandfly Security Scoop,” explaining how the stealthy BPFdoor back‑door evades firewalls and sharing tips for DEF CON and Black Hat attendees. We also unpack listener feedback about phone‑addiction myths and mindful smartphone use.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: 2025-07-25 GNOME Foundation Update
The 2025 Annual Report is all-but-baked. Deepa and I would like to be completely confident in the final financial figures before publishing. The Board has seen these final numbers, during their all-day work day two days ago. I heard from multiple Board members that they’re ecstatic with how Deepa presented the financial report. This was a massive amount of work for Deepa to contribute in her first month volunteering as our new Treasurer and we all really appreciate the work that she’s put into this.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Kali Linux ☛ Kali GNU/Linux & Containerization (Apple's Container)
If you’re an Fashion Company Apple user, you may have heard of Apple’s upcoming feature
Containerizationduring WWDC 2025.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Found cause crash Compaq Presario
Posted about this crash yesterday: [...]
-
New Releases
-
LWN ☛ HeliumOS 10 released
The HeliumOS project has announced the release of HeliumOS 10. It is relatively new image-based ("atomic") desktop distribution based on packages from CentOS Stream and AlmaLinux, with a goal of providing 10 years of support. HeliumOS 10 uses the KDE Plasma Desktop, Zsh as its default shell, and Btrfs as its default filesystem.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Cybertec PostgreSQL International GmbH ☛ Christoph Berg: The Debian Conference 2025 in Brest
It's Sunday and I'm now sitting in the train from Brest to Paris where I will be changing to Germany, on the way back from the annual Debian conference. A full week of presentations, discussions, talks and socializing is laying behind me and my head is still spinning from the intensity.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Philip Zucker ☛ Verified Assembly 2: Memory, RISC-V, Cuts for Invariants, and Ghost Code
Not too much to say here. The only thing I needed to do is inject a special variable called ram into the substitute function that turns user facing names into their internal pcode equivalents at that program state. The pcode execution model uniformly represents machine state as byte arrays, including the registers.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-F4 with Sunplus SP7350 SoC Launched for Edge Smart Applications
Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-F4, an industrial control board built around the Sunplus SP7350 System-on-Chip. The platform consists of a core board and a compatible carrier board that provides access to peripherals including a 1 GbE port, seven PCB terminal blocks, and a MIPI camera FFC connector.
-
-