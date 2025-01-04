posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2025



Quoting: Ditana - Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Ditana aims to be transparent—complexity isn’t hidden away. You define the core components of your Linux system. Beyond package selection, this includes key security-related choices, with the installer handling intricate tasks usually requiring post-installation tweaks.

Ditana’s guided installer lets you create precisely what you need. Skimming through dialogs gives you a fully functional desktop. Opting out of certain features can even yield a secure, minimal system without network support.

This highly configurable distribution has built-in AI. Its AI Assistant is integrated into Ditana and is able to interact with your computer. Optionally it is able to make use of Wolfram|Alpha to query real-time data if required. It provides both a GUI and a terminal interface.