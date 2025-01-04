GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.