GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Want to Tweak Advanced Settings in GNOME? Try Refine
If you’ve ever played around with customising Ubuntu (or any GNOME Shell-based GNU/Linux distribution) you’ll have encountered GNOME Tweaks, an official app giving you GUI access to options, settings, and controls not otherwise exposed in the UI.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 592: Wohoo, FreeBSD 14.2
ZFS Storage Fault Management, FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE Announcement, I feel that NAT is inevitable even with IPv6, Spell checking in Vim, OpenBSD Memory Conflict Messages, The Biggest Shell Programs in the World, and more
-
-
Debian Family
-
Martin-Éric Racine: On the future of i386 on Debian
Before we proceed, let's emphasize a few things: [...]
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities December 2024
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ PicoPD Pro: USB PD 3.1 Development Board with PPS and AVS Support
The PicoPD Pro is a compact development board with the RP2040 microcontroller, enabling USB PD3.1 features like Programmable Power Supply and Adjustable Voltage Supply up to 30V. It includes an AP33772S sink controller for USB-C functionality and offers a 5V rail output for powering external components.
-
-