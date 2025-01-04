Games: Palworld, Marvel Rivals, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve set Palworld back as Steam Deck Playable but with multiple listed problems
It's been a strange few days for Palworld on Steam Deck. Originally it was rated Steam Deck Playable, then after the major Feybreak update Valve set it as Steam Deck Unsupported and now it's back to Steam Deck Playable again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical's Monster Hunter Bundle returns to prepare you for Monster Hunter Wilds
Need some more Monster Hunter games? Fanatical have brought back their Build your own Monster Hunter Bundle for you to fill up your collection again. The two main games included are both Steam Deck Verified and so will run well on Desktop Linux too!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marvel Rivals team issue a statement on recent bans for Steam Deck and macOS players
Recently it came to my attention that Marvel Rivals did a ban-wave for a whole bunch of players on macOS and some on Steam Deck (Linux) too. Now, their team have issued a statement on the situation.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Medal of Honor: Allied Assault open source remake new Beta gets lots of fixes
I'm genuinely looking forward to replaying through Medal of Honor: Allied Assault and the expansions thanks to the open source OpenMoHAA project that just put out a new Beta release. It works cross-platform across Linux, macOS and Windows.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Slavic fantasy story-driven mystery adventure The End of the Sun releases January 29
The End of the Sun is an upcoming Slavic fantasy story-driven mystery adventure that sounds interesting and it's ready for release on January 29.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming January 3rd 2025 edition round-up for Steam Deck / Linux
Welcome to the first round-up of games you can claim from Prime Gaming for 2025, along with the expected compatibility across Steam Deck and desktop Linux. Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Selaco won IndieDB's 2024 Indie of the Year Award plus a big sales milestone was hit
The epic retro-fuelled shooter Selaco managed to win an award as IndieDB crowned it their 2024 Indie of the Year and it seems overall the game has done really well on sales.