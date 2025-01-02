Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

It is undeniable that youtube.com has become the main site for video content. A lot of those who create videos are also depending on the monetization aspects of that site. All of that is fine.

[...]

a) yt-dlp: a command line tool that is a feature-rich command-line audio/video downloader with support for thousands of sites. That project is a fork of youtube-dl based on the now inactive youtube-dlc. yt-dlp is in the public domain under a “unlicense license” which is pretty much like CC0.

b) yt-x: Browse YouTube from your terminal plus other sites yt-dlp supports. It is on an MIT License – which is just fine. yt-x is a very well written bash script of about 1,600 lines. Really clever and really well done.

What this has enabled me is complete control of my time in consuming videos – whether for leisure or for learning. I am far more productive and not being distracted by advertisements helps to keep me focused.