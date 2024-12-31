posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024



Quoting: The latest MX Linux turns Xfce into a desktop anyone can use | ZDNET —

One of the things about many user-friendly Linux desktops is that they can sometimes feel slightly limited. Take, for instance, GNOME. Yes, you can extend the feature set with the help of extensions, but GNOME is GNOME; it's a minimalistic take on the desktop that I find very efficient.

Not everyone feels the same.

Of course, there's KDE Plasma, which offers more flexibility than GNOME but will always be KDE Plasma.

And then… there's Xfce. I consider the Xfce desktop to be the most flexible and configurable desktop on the market. There's no end to how you can configure Xfce. The problem is, with all that flexibility comes complication. I'm not saying that Xfce is hard to use out of the box; it's not. But if you're a "button pusher" (you know the type… "This isn't working, so I'll just start pushing buttons and see what happens!"), a desktop like Xfce can be a recipe for disaster.