today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up and Use Restic for Linux Backups
Restic is a fast, secure, and easy-to-use backup tool that supports encryption and deduplication. It allows you to back up your data to various storage locations, such as local drives, network shares, or cloud services such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Backblaze B2.
LinuxTechi ☛ Top 12 Things To Do After Installing Elementary OS 8 (Circe)
In this post, we will look at the top 12 things to do after installing Elementary OS 8.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Share ‘Public’ or Certain Folder in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to share either the Public or certain user folder for local network access in Ubuntu 24.04 or Ubuntu 24.10 with default GNOME desktop.
Linux Handbook ☛ Generate Random Password with Terraform
Generating random passwords with Terraform is a simple yet powerful way to enhance the security of your infrastructure.
What is a Daemon in Linux? A Quick Guide with Examples
When I first started working with Linux, I remember coming across the term “daemon” and wondering what it was. The word sounded mysterious, almost mythical. But as I delved deeper, I realized daemons are not as intimidating as they sound.
TecMint ☛ How to Sync Two Web Servers Using Rsync
rsync tool helps synchronize files and directories between two servers, making it ideal for creating backups and mirrors of your web server data.
dwaves.de ☛ how to install Armbian on Rockpi-E + looking for alternative SoC hardware? + RISC-V status quo latest board just dropped + who is Radxa + compact Hey Hi (AI) hardware NVIDIA Jetson Orion Nano?
ZDNet ☛ If you're a fan of Microsoft's Copilot AI and you're looking to use it on Linux, there's a simple way to make it look and feel like its own app. [Ed: Did ZDNet compel Jack to promote this proprietary spyware of Microsoft (a sponsor)?]