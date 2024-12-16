posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2024



Quoting: Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes —

There are so many Linux distributions on the market, each trying to create its own take on the open-source operating system. Some of those distributions don’t really venture that far from the norm and stick with the usual options: GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, Budgie, MATE, etc. With the exception of GNOME-based desktops, most of those desktop environments are variations on a typical theme of the start menu, panel, system tray and clickable icons.

The reason why that design is so often used is because it’s very familiar to a vast majority of people. To that end, few distributions venture too far away. Some may give a desktop a spin on the theme or add some extra features, while others slap on a nice wallpaper and call it a day.