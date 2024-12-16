Free and Open Source Software
colored now supports RGB color mode. As “true color” graphic cards with 16 to 24 bits of color became common, applications began to support 24-bit colors. Terminal emulators supporting setting 24-bit foreground and background colors with escape sequences include Xterm, KDE’s Konsole, and iTerm, as well as all libvte based terminals, including GNOME Terminal.
The colors work with most terminals and terminals emulators. ANSI/VT100 escape sequences can be used in every programming languages.
This is free and open source software.
ddh - fast duplicate file finder - LinuxLinks
ddh is usable both as a library and as a stand alone CLI tool and aims to be simple to use in both cases.
This is free and open source software.
ansicolors - ANSI colors for Python - LinuxLinks
You can choose one of the 8 basic ANSI colors: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan, and white, plus a special default which is display-specific, but usually a rational “no special color” setting.
This is free and open source software.
sdupes - fast duplicate file detection - LinuxLinks
sdupes is a command-line fast duplicate file detection utility. It reads paths from standard input and writes paths of duplicate files to standard output.
sdupes can be used together with xargs and rm to remove duplicate files:
This is free and open source software.
Monitorets - system resource monitor - LinuxLinks
Monitorets is a small utility application offering a simple and quick view at the usage of several of your computer resources.
It’s almost like an applet or a widget for your Linux desktop.
This is free and open source software.
termcolor - ANSI color formatting for output in the terminal - LinuxLinks
termcolor offers ANSI color formatting for output in the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
mat2 - metadata anonymisation toolkit - LinuxLinks
Metadata within a file can tell a lot about you. Cameras record data about when a picture was taken and what camera was used. Office documents like PDF or Office automatically adds author and company information to documents and spreadsheets. Maybe you don’t want to disclose those information. This is precisely the job of mat2: getting rid, as much as possible, of metadata.
This is free and open source software.
rmdupes - find and remove duplicate files - LinuxLinks
By default it will not delete any files without confirmation. There are options to perform a dry run, delete without confirmation, automatically select one file to keep from a set of duplicates (oldest, newest, first in alphabetical order). There is also an option for inclusive and exclusive regular expressions to find-type the search by e.g. file extensions or subdirectories.
There is also an option to generate shell scripts to remove the files after inspection.
This is free and open source software.