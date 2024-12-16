Tux Machines

QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

Sonata v1.0 Supports CHERIoT Integration in Embedded Systems

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2024

Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

  
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
El Salvador: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS at Over 4% This Year [original]

  
a lot of progress had been made

 
The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop [original]

  
consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go

 
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder

  
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.

 
Raspberry Pi 500

  
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC

 
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

  
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.


  
 


 
Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes

  
If you're looking for a beautiful, user-friendly Linux distribution

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: GhostBSD 24.10.1

  
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented member of the FreeBSD family

 
Over 20 years of bug squashing

  
The open source project I work on for the longest time is KDE and there more specific Kate

 
Your input requested for DAW Live

  
Life interfered and priorities shifted

 
Linux 6.13-rc3

  
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Odoo, WooCommerce, and Nextcloud

  
CMS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Xfce vs. LXQt: Lightweight Linux Environments Compared

  
A great reason to use a Linux desktop is for the minimalism

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 is Out

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"

 
Security, Windows TCO, and Microsoft Surveillance Gone Out of Control

  
Surveillance and breaches

 
today's howtos

  
some more howtos for today

 
Open Hardware: Single-Board Computer, 3D Printing, and More

  
some hardware picks

 
PostgreSQL: dbForge and Cloudberry News (and Also Some SQLite)

  
Databases: A pair of PostgreSQL updates, some SQLite news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google has filled Android with 'recommendations' to the point they are now unbearable

 
Incus 6.8 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.8 introduces live VM migration between storage pools, improved OpenFGA access models

 
Running Fusion 360 On Linux With Wine

  
One of the major reasons why using Linux on a desktop system is unsuitable for many is due to the lack of Linux support for many major applications, including Autodesk Fusion 360

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects

 
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
Aurora is a Fedora based Linux distribution

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
OnePlus 6 Debian

  
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]

 
Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low [original]

  
Microsoft Windows down to 13% in Burkina Faso

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Wine 10.0-rc2

  
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available

 
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch

  
Canonical/Ubuntu  leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
more news about GNU/Linux

 
Latest Security Patches and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft-Connected Sites (Misplacing Blame on "Linux")

  
FUD mostly

 
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)

 
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier

  
The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Audiocasts/Shows: 'Linux' Foundation Divesting/Exiting Linux, ODROID and Chill, and GNU World Order

  
3 new episodes

 
Open Hardware: ESP32, Pi, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly redhat.com

 
GNOME: Sam Thursfield's Work, GNOME Infrastructure Annual Review, This Week in GNOME, librsvg, and Layered Settings

  
GNOME picks

 
Mozilla Firefox: "Do Not Track" Canned, Adaptive Tab Bar Color, Firefox DevTools Newsletter

  
3 Firefox picks

 
Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes

  
bug fixes, Flatpak improvements, and MangoHud settings

 
Bolivia: GNU/Linux Rises to Levels About 5 Times Higher Than a Few Years Ago [original]

  
it's nice to see freedom-respecting Linux (i.e. not Android) gaining too

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical articles

 
Transmission 4.1.0 Beta is out! Sequential Downloading & IPv6 UDP Trackers

  
Transmission, the popular free open-source BitTorrent client, announced the Beta release of next 4.1.0 version today!

 
Resolve to have a freer 2025

  
For others, they say: "just leave me alone with this whole nonsense. It's still 2024, after all!"

 
Windows TCO Stories

  
a pair of Windows TCO tales

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security and social engineering

 
today's leftovers

  
only 3 more links

 
Android Leftovers

  
Huawei's Mate X6 Foldable Phone Is Impressive, but I Still Miss Android

 
Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts!

  
It's already time for OS 8 updates

 
KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes

  
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.9 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux

  
Users of Windows 10 will soon find that Microsoft no longer supports their operating system

 
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades

  
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets

 
Games: GE-Proton 9-21, Helldivers 2, and More

  
Latest 11 from GamingOnLinux

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling

  
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy

 
Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies

  
Linux distributions like openSUSE offer a clear and practical solution

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Release: Window Maker Live 12.8

  
The version numbering was modified to reflect the Debian version wmlive is  ultimately based on

 
Alpine 3.21.0 released

  
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.21.0

 
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles