posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2024



Quoting: Incus 6.8 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released —

The Incus team has just announced the release of Incus 6.8, marking the final update for 2024. Although this might be the last major release of the year, it certainly does not skimp on meaningful improvements.

One of the standout features introduced in this release is the ability to perform live storage migration of virtual machines (VMs). This capability makes it possible to seamlessly move a running VM between different storage pools, enhancing flexibility and resource optimization.

While doing so, the VM must also relocate to another server within the cluster to prevent simultaneous QEMU instances on a single server. As a result, administrators now have a more dynamic environment where resources can be balanced on the fly.