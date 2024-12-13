posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024



Quoting: Revisited: kew – terminal-based music player - LinuxLinks —

I was planning to write a review of a new release of fooyin, a GUI music player, but its developer has delayed its release. Instead, I’ve taken the opportunity to spend the past week revisiting kew. Like fooyin, it’s a music player but designed for the terminal.

The last time I reviewed kew was version 1.7.2 which was released back in November 2023. My recommendation was that the developer should devote time to fixing bugs which were causing stability issues.

Since that review, the developer has released numerous new versions offering a variety of new features and bug fixes. In light of my stability concerns, the developer asked me to revisit his program. I’m happy to oblige.

I won’t dwell on installing kew. A few of the dependencies have changed since I last reviewed the program. A summary of the current dependencies is shown below.