posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS —

Technically, now that I mainly use Samsung DeX, I'm still a Linux user. Those years I rocked the OG Chromebook Pixel? Still a Linux user. Yet neither of those things are what come to mind when people say they use Linux.

Rather, they mean a Linux distribution, or distro. Linux is just the kernel, the bit that enables something to happen when you press a button on your keyboard, enables pixels to appear when you turn on a monitor, and empowers your modem to connect to the internet. It's the part that's invisible, that most of us have no reason to ever think of.

The parts we actually see? Those are desktop environments and applications, and they look wildly different from one another. GNOME is one of these desktop environments. KDE Plasma is another (some would say better). These two look as different from one another as macOS does from Windows, yet they're both Linux—and if you're having a hard time following this, I don't blame you. It's a lot to type, and it's even more to casually explain to someone in person when I'm just trying to connect my laptop to their projector, and they ask what software I'm using.