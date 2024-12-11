posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: What will the year 2025 bring for Linux PCs? | PCWorld —

The year ahead has a lot in store for Linux users. Many of the trends, hardware products, and software developments below comprise a colorful mix that focuses on the use of Linux in particular. We also include other current and future events in hardware and software that will influence or characterize everyday IT life — Linux or otherwise. The upshot is that Linux users will see a lot of change on the horizon.