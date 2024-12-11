Large Languages Models trained on massive amount of text can perform new tasks from textual instructions. They can generate creative text, solve maths problems, answer reading comprehension questions, and much more.

Perplexity is an AI search engine designed to help you discover information. Ask any question, and it searches the internet to give you an accessible, conversational, and verifiable answer. What’s good about Perplexity is that it always cites sources of its information.

Simplexity is a simple desktop app that accesses Perplexity. It’s free and open source software.