Free and Open Source Software
-
yoctocolors - tiny command-line coloring package - LinuxLinks
yoctocolors bills itself as the smallest and fastest command-line coloring package.
This package supports basic color detection. Colors can be forcefully enabled by setting the FORCE_COLOR environment variable to 1 and can be forcefully disabled by setting NO_COLOR or NODE_DISABLE_COLORS to any value
This is free and open source software.
Machine Learning in Linux: Simplexity - simple Perplexity AI desktop app - LinuxLinks
Large Languages Models trained on massive amount of text can perform new tasks from textual instructions. They can generate creative text, solve maths problems, answer reading comprehension questions, and much more.
Perplexity is an AI search engine designed to help you discover information. Ask any question, and it searches the internet to give you an accessible, conversational, and verifiable answer. What’s good about Perplexity is that it always cites sources of its information.
Simplexity is a simple desktop app that accesses Perplexity. It’s free and open source software.