9to5Linux

GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle

GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.

Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor

The Raspberry Pi 500 is the successor of the Raspberry Pi 400 model released four years ago, in November 2020 (yes, time does fly fast), which was based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 4 GB RAM. The new model is based on the latest Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with 8GB RAM.

Global Encryption Day Panel Highlights Encryption’s Role in Children’s Online Safety

In recent years, various organizations and policymakers around the world have argued that encryption harms children by creating a barrier for law enforcement agencies that seek to identify the distribution of child abuse material.

(Updated) T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Free and Open Source Software

GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

  
The GNOME Project announced today the official availability of GNOME 47.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series with more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support

  
Development on COSMIC, a new open-source desktop environment created by developers a Linux-based hardware company System76

 
Linux 6.13-rc2

  
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays

 
Raspberry Pi 500

  
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC

 
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”

  
Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today that the Linux 6.12 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website.

 
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look

  
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way

 
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings

  
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking

 
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing

  
The Linux Mint team is testing the disc images of the upcoming version, which means it's not far away now

 
GPU Switching: A Multi-GPU Game Changer

  
Users of openSUSE can now rely on the built-in switcherooctl tool for GPU switching

 
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18

 
Winter Party [original]

  
we're celebrating 20.5 years of this site

 
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features

  
The open-source broadcasting software OBS Studio


  
 


 
Why I Want to See an Official GNOME-Only OS

  
I've used Linux on and off for years. Most of that time I've used GNOME

 
Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats!

  
I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years

 
How to Test Your Linux 3D Graphics Hardware, '90s Style

  
What Is glxgears?

 
5 of the More Useful Note-taking Apps in Linux

  
we will look at some of the more useful note-taking apps in Linux that you can use to streamline your daily workflow

 
GNUnet 0.23.0

  
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.23.0

 
MiniOS 4.0: Sleek Visual Updates and Streamlined Functionality

  
MiniOS 4.0 unveils a new Toolbox edition, enhanced visuals, better system tools, kernel updates, and support for NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT storage

 
VOIPAC iMX93 industrial development kit targets AI, HMI, and Edge Computing applications

  
The iMX93 Development Kit supports Linux built with Yocto Project 5.0 Scarthgap

 
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!

  
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)

 
Arduino Core for Zephyr beta released – Let’s give it a try!

  
Last July, Arduino announced plans to switch from the soon-to-be deprecated Arm Mbed to Zephyr RTOS

 
South Korean web giant Naver creates its own Linux distro

  
'Navix' follows OpenELA rules, comes with ten years support, and is already used in production at scale

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.4, and Linux 6.6.64

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
This Linux distribution surprised me with its minimalistic yet highly-functional operating system

  
If you're looking for a new operating system that is equally beautiful and functional

 
Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor

  
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, powered by the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, alongside the Raspberry Pi Monitor.

 
6 Tips for Using Linux Without Touching the Command Line

  
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal

 
AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

  
The UP Xtreme i14 Edge is available as a computing kit with Ubuntu 24.04 preinstalled and validated under Ubuntu Pro

 
Review: Oreon 9.3 / Lime R2

  
A lot of the characteristics which make up a good server operating system are also welcome features for a desktop system

 
Turning 20.5 Tomorrow [original]

  
The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of they work they do.

 
