Debian Picks and News

Hi

While updating my Debian package, I often have to update a field from debian/control file.

This field is named Standards-Version and it declares which version of Debian policy the package complies to. When updating this field, one must follow the upgrading checklist.

That being said, I maintain a lot of similar package and I often have to update this Standards-Version field.

This field can be updated manually with cme fix dpkg (see Managing Debian packages with cme). But this command may make other changes and does not commit the result.