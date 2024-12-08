Debian Picks and News
Yukinu ☛ Switch Debs For Christmas
Dominique Dumont: New cme command to update Debian Standards-Version field
Hi
While updating my Debian package, I often have to update a field from
debian/controlfile.
This field is named
Standards-Versionand it declares which version of Debian policy the package complies to. When updating this field, one must follow the upgrading checklist.
That being said, I maintain a lot of similar package and I often have to update this
Standards-Versionfield.
This field can be updated manually with
cme fix dpkg(see Managing Debian packages with cme). But this command may make other changes and does not commit the result.
So I’ve created a new
update-standards-versioncme script that: [...]
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: lintian.debian.org: Episode IV – A New Hope
After weeks – dare I say months – of work, it is finally done. lintian.debian.org is back online!