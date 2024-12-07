Apple is known for the excruciating detail it puts into the design and engineering of its products. But stuff happens every once in a while—for example, when the Macintosh LC III was released in 1993, it actually had a mistake on its motherboard, but nobody could confirm the error for years and years—until now.

Doug Brown, a vintage Mac enthusiast, recently posted on his blog about restoring a Macintosh Performa 450, which is a repackaged Macintosh LC III. While replacing the original capacitors on its motherboard, Brown found that one of them was incorrectly installed because the positive and negative terminals were mislabeled.