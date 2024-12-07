Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Remington Standard, Macintosh LC III, Arduino, and "Name that Ware"
Chris Aldrich ☛ Using the Fold-A-Matic feature of the Remington Standard to Clean, Oil, and Adjust
Today I spent a few hours cleaning, oiling, and adjusting my new (to me) Remington Standard typewriter.
Macworld ☛ A long-time rumor about a rare Macintosh blunder has finally been proven true
Apple is known for the excruciating detail it puts into the design and engineering of its products. But stuff happens every once in a while—for example, when the Macintosh LC III was released in 1993, it actually had a mistake on its motherboard, but nobody could confirm the error for years and years—until now.
Doug Brown, a vintage Mac enthusiast, recently posted on his blog about restoring a Macintosh Performa 450, which is a repackaged Macintosh LC III. While replacing the original capacitors on its motherboard, Brown found that one of them was incorrectly installed because the positive and negative terminals were mislabeled.
Arduino ☛ This fake CRT TV works using lasers and UV magic
The fake CRT made by bitluni works in a similar manner, except it has a 405nm laser pointer instead of an electron beam, stepper motors instead of deflection coils, and a screen printed in special UV-reactive filament instead of a phosphorescent screen. The two stepper motors move mirrors to direct the laser and an Arduino Nano board controls those through a CNC shield.
Bunnie Huang ☛ 2024-11-30 [Older] Name that Ware, November 2024
Bunnie Huang ☛ 2024-11-30 [Older] Winner, Name that Ware October 2024