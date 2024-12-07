OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.
Some Linux-specific changes in OBS Studio 31.0 include improved screensaver inhibit functions when installing OBS Studio as a Flatpak app, improved QSV encoder, disabled built-in Automatic Scene Switcher on Wayland, support for Display and Window Capture sources not to capture implicitly, a fix for a crash when importing a scene collection created on Windows, fixes for two potential crashes in the Window Capture source, and deprecation of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS support.