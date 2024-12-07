Games: Proprietary Titles and Flathub Changes
GamingOnLinux ☛ Path of Exile 2 now in Early Access and it works on Steam Deck / Linux
Path of Exile 2 from Grinding Gear Games has officially arrived, although it's not quite finished yet as it's in Early Access. Note: personal purchase.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Bundle are bringing back 11 popular game bundles for a limited time
Humble Bundle have announced they're bringing back a whole bunch of popular game bundles over the next 11 days. So it's a good chance to grab something you may have missed. Each bundle will only be live again for 2 days so you really only have a limited time to decide on them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pizza-delivery bullet heaven Pest Apocalypse is hilarious chaos - out now
Pest Apocalypse from Kikimora Games is out now, a fresh Bullet Heaven blending together the worlds of Vampire Survivors with something like Crazy Taxi and it's thoroughly chaotic. I've made this joke before, and I'll do it again, this is VANpire Survivors. Look it's a good joke okay.
GamingOnLinux ☛ MMO interplanetary crafting adventure SpaceCraft from Shiro Games (Northgard, Wartales) announced
Shiro Games developer of Northgard, Wartales and Dune: Spice Wars have announced SpaceCraft, and my space-nerd brain is now very excited. It's a "massively multiplayer interplanetary crafting adventure" according to the press email, whatever that actually means.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Thing: Remastered from Nightdive Studios is out now
Bit of a surprise! Nightdive Studios launched The Thing: Remastered, an upgrade of the cult-classic survival horror game. It launches with a Steam Deck Verified status, so you'll be all good on Desktop Linux too with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic science fantasy roguelike Caves of Qud 1.0 is out now and it's a wild ride
Caves of Qud is a proper roguelike, with deep science fantasy lore and after 15+ years of development it is finally finished with the 1.0 release now available. Easily one of the best roguelikes ever made, a game not to be missed, even if you're not usually into the genre it's just a wild ride to play through.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Flathub to become a self-sustaining entity and they're looking to hire someone to help
Flathub has positioned itself as pretty much the go-to place for Linux apps, since it works across many distributions and is even on the Steam Deck. Now, the GNOME Foundation are looking to hire someone to help expand it into a self-sustaining entity.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free to play Marvel Rivals is out now on Steam and works on Steam Deck / Linux (Steam Deck has issues though)
Marvel Rivals is the next big multiplayer shooter and potentially the next "big thing", with a Steam free to play release now live. What is it? Pretty much Marvel Overwatch.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve may be working on a new kind of Steam Machine
There's a whole bunch of hints and speculation going around right now, showing that Valve may be working towards a new kind of Steam Machine. Suddenly, their new Steam Controller 2 that was leaked, along with the new SteamOS branding guidelines make a whole lot more sense if this is true.