Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

LibreArts Week highlights: new LibrePCB release, GIMP 3.0rc2 is being delayed, FreeCAD team is hacking tirelessly at the next version, OpenSCAD team makes more integrations.

GIMP

Jehan announced on his Patreon account that the second release candidate of 3.0 is being delayed due to GNOME’s infrastructure changes. In the meantime, he started working on a new API for non-destructive filters, including adding them from scripts. At the same time, Øyvind Kolås started patching the layers blending code to use perceptual space by default for certain blending modes.

Since the v1.0 release last week, maintainers have been meeting twice a week to go through the backlog of pull requests. There were over 250 of them, the list is now down to nearly 180, so there’s more work to be done.