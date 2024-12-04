Open Hardware: ESP32, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

The setup doesn't have a speaker system, so you can't hear the music just by being outside. Instead, you've got to tune into an FM radio station like you're at an old-school drive-in to hear what's being played. If you hear something you like, the arches in the front will span a message displaying the current song title.

The setup consists of several custom light matrices, arches, a tree, and specially designed characters covered in individually addressable RGB LEDs. These light fixtures work together to create a cohesive show and exciting holiday experience. While all of that sounds fun on paper, it took a great deal of work to assemble and program. The Gustavsson family has worked hard on this project for years, adding more each year. You can see its progress over the years on the YouTube channel.