Open Hardware: ESP32, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Low-Cost ESP32-PICO-D4 Board with LoRa, Wi-Fi, and BLE Connectivity
Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.
-
Arduino ☛ Build Button Clash in minutes: a new fun game with Plug and Make Kit
The Arduino Plug and Make Kit is all about turning creative sparks into reality in mere minutes. With its intuitive, snap-together design, even the wildest ideas become achievable – fast, fun, and frustration-free. That’s exactly what Julián Caro Linares,
-
Arduino ☛ Zoo elephants get a musical toy to enrich their lives
Everyone loves looking at exotic animals and most of us only get to do that at zoos. But, of course, there is a lot to be said about the morality of keeping those animals in captivity. So, good zoos put a lot of effort into keeping their animals healthy and happy.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This dazzling Raspberry Pi Christmas light show is incredible
The setup doesn't have a speaker system, so you can't hear the music just by being outside. Instead, you've got to tune into an FM radio station like you're at an old-school drive-in to hear what's being played. If you hear something you like, the arches in the front will span a message displaying the current song title.
The setup consists of several custom light matrices, arches, a tree, and specially designed characters covered in individually addressable RGB LEDs. These light fixtures work together to create a cohesive show and exciting holiday experience. While all of that sounds fun on paper, it took a great deal of work to assemble and program. The Gustavsson family has worked hard on this project for years, adding more each year. You can see its progress over the years on the YouTube channel.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Game played on a 3D dental scanner with an old Intel CPU and AMD GPU — up to 700 FPS on Counter-Strike: Source
The system uses a Haswell-E 5th Gen Intel Core i7-5720K with an MSI Raider X99 motherboard, running at 3.3 GHz with 32GB of DDR4-2999 RAM. Those are old specifications—the CPU and platform are from 2014, just after DDR4 was initially adopted—but they were still surprisingly adequate for gaming until around the PS4 era.