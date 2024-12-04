today's howtos
TecMint ☛ Beginner’s Guide to Pacman and AUR Helpers on Arch Linux
In this guide, we’ll focus solely on pacman, Arch’s default package manager, and AUR (Arch User Repository) helpers, tools that make managing AUR packages easier.
ID Root
ID Root ☛ How To Install Notepad++ on Fedora 41
Notepad++ is a widely-used text editor among developers, known for its versatility and extensive features. Although primarily designed for Windows, GNU/Linux users can also benefit from its functionalities through various installation methods. This guide will walk you through the steps to install Notepad++ on Fedora 41, utilizing both Snap and Wine.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Fedora 41
Figma is a powerful web-based design tool that has gained immense popularity among designers for its collaborative features and versatility. While primarily designed for use in web browsers, many GNU/Linux users prefer to have a desktop application for ease of access and enhanced performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Buttercup on Manjaro
In the digital age, managing passwords securely is paramount. With numerous accounts requiring unique passwords, a reliable password manager can simplify this task. Buttercup is an open-source password manager that offers robust security features and a user-friendly interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Notepad++ on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Notepad++ is a powerful, open-source text and source code editor that has gained immense popularity among developers and programmers worldwide. Originally designed for Windows, many users transitioning to GNU/Linux environments seek to replicate its functionality on their systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Smartmontools on openSUSE
Disk health monitoring is a critical aspect of system maintenance that often goes overlooked until it’s too late. Smartmontools leverages the Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (SMART) built into most modern hard disk and solid-state drives to provide users with detailed information about their storage devices’ health and performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop on openSUSE
Xfce is a popular lightweight desktop environment that offers a perfect balance between performance and aesthetics. For openSUSE users looking to enhance their system’s efficiency without sacrificing functionality, Xfce presents an excellent choice. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Xfce on openSUSE, from preparation to post-installation tweaks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Driver on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Installing the AMD Radeon driver on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a crucial step for users seeking optimal graphics performance and compatibility. Whether you’re a gamer, content creator, or simply want to harness the full potential of your AMD graphics card, this comprehensive guide will walk you through the process.
TechRepublic ☛ How to View Your SSH Keys in Linux, macOS, and Windows
If you're not sure how to view your SSH certificates, this article walks you through the steps on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
How to Install and Configure Locale on AlmaLinux 9
Locales on GNU/Linux are necessary to ensure our system and applications work appropriately. They are essential for configuring regional settings such as language, time, currency, and character encoding on a GNU/Linux system.
How to Install MATE Desktop Environment on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
The MATE desktop environment is widely used by users looking for a lightweight and friendly graphical interface. MATE is a GNOME 2-based desktop environment, so it is known for its simplicity and low resource usage. It is an excellent choice for systems where performance and efficiency are priorities.
Why You Should Get a VPN and How to Install the Best One on Linux